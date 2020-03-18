|
Joan J. Kohn
Burlington - Joan (Mitchell) Kohn peacefully entered her heavenly home on March 17, 2020 at the Oak Park Place, Burlington, WI. She and her husband Boyd (Bud) Kohn were married on December 17, 1955 sharing 64 years of love, care and family devotion.
Joan was born in Caroline, WI on August 1, 1934, to parents, Ella (Malueg) and Percy Mitchell. She attended the Marion School District, graduating in 1952. Joan was active in drama, forensics, chorus, band, cheerleading and the honor society.
She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 1954 obtaining a two-year rural teaching degree. She later completed her bachelor's degree at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in Lower Elementary Education. Joan began her teaching career with the Kimberly School District where she retired in 1994.
Joan will be remembered by her love of teaching and her passion for her students to be successful. She had a firm but fair philosophy of teaching. Her favorite phrase was, "Students don't care how much teachers know, until they know how much teacher's care."
She will be remembered by her family as being a nurturing and loving mother with a quick wit. She had a knack for writing poetry and her beautiful voice singing hymns while playing the piano filled our house and our hearts. She was an amazingly devoted grandmother, fondly being referred to as "Gege." Her loving smile, warm hugs and unending commitment to her grandchildren will be greatly missed but fondly remembered.
Joan is survived by her husband and three daughters; Lori, Wendy and Lisa (Jim). Her grandchildren; Jamie (Steve), Lindsey (Kurt), Dylan and Ella. Her great grandchildren; Bryli, Everet, Morgan and Addison.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents along with her stepfather, Carlyle Piehl, infant brother, Gary and special friends, Bill and Marge Fitzpatrick.
A funeral service for Joan will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Jansen Fargo Funeral Home, located at 204 E. Kimberly Avenue in Kimberly, with Rev. Walter Steinbach officiating. A private burial will take place in Roseland Cemetery in Marion, Wisconsin later. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Monday from 1:00 PM until the hour of the service.
An upcoming edition of the Post Crescent will include instructions on how you can stream the service to your home or device and show your support to the family by watching online.
For more information or to share a memory of Joan, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020