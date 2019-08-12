|
Joan K. Baerenwald
Appleton - Joan Kay Baerenwald, age 59, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on August 11, 2019. Joan was born on January 10, 1960, in Appleton, daughter of the late Carl and Dolores (Hoyer) Mahloch. She graduated from Appleton East High School in 1978 and married the love of her life, Dan Baerenwald on August 29, 1980. They shared 38 years of marriage and had six children together.
Joan will always be remembered as a selfless woman who was the rock of her family. She continued to care and worry about her husband and children, even as her health failed. Joan was extremely artistic, enjoying; crafting, knitting and crocheting. She was also an amazing cook and baker. Being a huge Packers fan, Joan loved having packer parties where she made her famous colossal Bloody Marys. Joan was most proud of being a mom and grandma. Above all, she cherished the time she spent with her husband, children, grandchildren and family.
Joan is survived by her loving husband: Dan Baerenwald; their children: D.J. (Desteny), Amy (fiancé Mike Lukasik), Amber, Heather, and Heidi (Kyle) Schroeder; and her grandchildren: Conner and Dawson Shaw, Alexandra and Victoria Baerenwald, Selena, Isabella, and Estaban Toto, and Corben and Naomi Schroeder. She is further survived by her siblings: Richard (Cheryl) Mahloch, Jean (Robert) Palm, and Jane (Ron) Birling; sisters-in-law: Darlene and Marge Mahloch; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joan was preceded by her son: Andrew "Buddy" Baerenwald; her parents; her brothers: Kenneth, Ronald and Robert Mahloch; mother and father-in-law: Allan and Laverne (Hoisman) Baerenwald; and her nephews: Christopher Mahloch and Craig Forseth.
The Funeral Liturgy for Joan will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, August 16, 2019, at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 222 E. Fremont Street, with Father Joe Dorner officiating. A time of visitation will be held on THURSDAY, August 15, 2019, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME TRI-COUNTY CHAPEL, 1592 Oneida St, Menasha, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, and again on FRIDAY at CHURCH from 9:00 am until the time of Mass. Interment at Riverside Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Joan's family would like to thank the medical staff at Primary Care Associates and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton for their care, and the Winneconne Lion's Club for their generous donation of medical equipment.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019