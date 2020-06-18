Joan "Joanie" KempenAppleton - Joan (Baumann) Kempen, 80, Appleton, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1940, to the late Victor and Hildegard (Moser) Baumann, in Appleton. Joanie met her future husband at the Scolding Locks Company. She was united in marriage to Vernon Kempen on June 7, 1961, in Black Creek at St. Mary Catholic Church. Joan and Vern were married for 58 years before his passing on February 26, 2020. Joanie worked at Rich's bakery on College Avenue for 32 years. She took joy in rummaging for treasures and attending auctions. Joanie had a large collection of angel statues in her hutch that Vern gifted to her. She had a green thumb and enjoyed growing plants and gardening. Joanie was fond of watching the Price is Right and laughing at Betty White on the Golden Girls. She appreciated playing cards with her nurses Amy and Linda as well as gambling with her sisters at the casino.Joan is survived by her children, Cindy (Frank) Ujazdowski and Ron (Sharon) Kempen, grandchildren David (Cyn) Kippenhan, Carli (Craig) McDougal, Jodi (Phil) Stolp, Cassie (Eric) Graper, Dakota (Michael) Campbell, Dallas Ujazdowski, Annalee Ujazdowski and Taylor (James) Erickson, Mitch (Ashley) Kempen, Matt (Jenny) Kempen, Emily (Cody) Olson, 26 great-grandchildren, siblings Michael, Donna (Bob), Cliff (Pam), Jane (Willard), Mary and Sal, brothers and sisters-in-law Al, Liz, Germaine, Floyd (Diane), Jack (Angie), Ray (Carla), Pat (Dan), Dave, Rick (Pam) and Vonnie. Joan is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives.Joan was preceded in death by her husband Vern, daughter Carrie Kempen, brothers Bill and Pete, sisters Corrine, Betty and Barb.A Celebration of Life for Joan will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Mary Cemetery, 1101 Buchanan Rd., Kaukauna. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery.The family of Joanie would like to extend a special thank you to her nurses Amy and Linda, as well as Gina with St. Paul Hospice.