Joan M. Angell
Appleton - Joan M. Angell, age 86, of Appleton, WI, passed away on October 28, 2020.
Joan was born in Marion, WI to Theodore and Marian Paters on July 10, 1934. She began her elementary education in Appleton and graduated from high school in Manawa, WI. Joan married Curtis R. Kryszak on May 5, 1956. Curtis and Joan raised four children in Appleton, WI. In 1978, Joan married Les R. Angell and celebrated 42 years together. She graduated from Fox Valley Technical College where she received an Associate Degree in AODA counseling. Joan worked as an Administrative Assistant for Appleton Wire/Albany International for 14 years and also at Fox River Paper.
Joan had a passion for her Mary Kay Cosmetic business she established in 1977 and continued to serve her customers until her passing. Also, she was a lifetime member of the YMCA where she proudly worked for 6 years in the Downtown location. Joan loved her community. She was involved with the Appleton Historical Society, Xavier High School, the 2015 Outagamie County Cemetery Project, St. Joseph Parish and the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program. Joan was also a LOYAL fan of the Green Bay Packers.
Joan is survived by her husband Les R. Angell; children Paul (Carrie) Kryszak, Mary (Kryszak) Malek, Jean (Keith) Krause and John Kryszak; brothers Robert (Mary) Paters and John Paters; a brother-in-law Tom Sullivan; a sister-in-law Nancy Paters; grandchildren Kevin (Challa) Kryszak, Melissa (Andrew) Krsnich, Amanda (Scott) Lathrop, Cassandra Howe, Kristin Kryszak, Michael (Heather) Malek; and great grandchildren Keenan, Carter, Trevon, Isla, Chloe and Clara.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Marian (Christian) Paters, Uncle Peter and Aunt Antonia (Mathijssen) Paters, brothers Roland (Rita) Paters, Theodore Paters Jr., a sister Ruth (Paters) Sullivan, and a sister-in-law Donna (Lamkins) Paters.
The family of Joan Angell wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Theda Care ICU doctors and nurses.
The funeral liturgy for Joan will be held on Wednesday November 4th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 W. Lawrence at 11:00 AM with the Fr. Jim Leary, O.F.M. Cap. officiating. Visitation will be held at church from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Private interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. To share a memory of Joan, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com
