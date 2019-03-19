Services
Joan Clover
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Appleton - Joan M. Clover, of Appleton, age 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. She was born August 11, 1932 in Dunn County, WI, daughter of the late Herman and Vella (Yoder) Harry.

Joan graduated from Boyceville High School where she was the lead correspondent reporting for the Boyceville Press. She then received her nursing degree from Evangelical Deaconess School of Nursing on September 3, 1953. Joan was employed as the Staff Anesthetist for Stoughton Hospital in Milwaukee from 1956-1961.

Joan married Homer D. Clover on August 31, 1957 at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Milwaukee where they lived. In her adult life she called Wisconsin, New Mexico and Illinois her home while raising her family. Her hobbies included photography (taking, not posing), sewing and writing. Joan and Homer retired and moved to Brevard, NC, and then with failing health they moved to Victorian Pines in Iron Mountain, MI, in 2006. After Homer passed Joan moved to Appleton to be closer to her daughter.

Survivors include her four children: Brian (Gail) Clover, Ada Brazeau, Kevin Clover, Louise (Erik) Parker; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Homer preceded her in death, as did her nephew, Robert Harry.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Brevard, NC.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 19, 2019
