Joan M. Gruentzel
Freedom - Joan Mary (Beschta) Gruentzel, 93, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born on July 19, 1926, in Appleton to the late Bernard and Catherine (Kamps) Beschta. Joan attended Appleton High School graduating in 1944. Joan was united in marriage to Eugene Gruentzel, the love of her life, on July 16, 1949, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Appleton. They spent 32 happy years together building memories for their family. Joan was fond of her girls' trips to Door County for her birthday and her many journeys to Minnesota. Joan enjoyed going out for a fish fry and a good brandy old fashioned sweet. Joan and her family were members of the Holiday Ramblers Camping Club, and took joy in family camping trips to Chute Pond and Huckleberry Farm Campground. She liked to go bowling, shopping and square dancing at the Cinderella Ballroom. Joan enjoyed long walks with her friends and family, a jigsaw puzzle and solving a word search. She took delight in her daily gab sessions with the ladies at Ridgeview Highlands and hosting the occasional wine and chocolate happy hour on Friday's. Joan was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she touched the lives of many people and was a fun person to be around.
Joan is survived by her children Karen (Mark) Boehm, Sandi (Tom) Vanden Boogaard, Lisa (Lemuel) Thompson, Shawn (Steve) Mueller, grandchildren Erin (James) Kraft, Kyle (Fiancé: Shannon Otte) Vanden Boogaard, David and Ashley Thompson, Kendyl and Landin Mueller, great-grandchildren Oliva and James Kraft. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Marcie Beschta as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband Gene, 6 brothers and 2 sisters.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 West Lawrence St., Appleton with Fr. Jim Leary O.F.M. Cap. officiating. Friends and family may visit at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to or the .
The family would like to thank the staff at Country Villa for all the special care Joan received
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019