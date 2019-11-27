Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
410 West Lawrence St
Appleton , WI
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
410 West Lawrence St.
Appleton , WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Gruentzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Gruentzel


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Gruentzel Obituary
Joan M. Gruentzel

Freedom - Joan Mary (Beschta) Gruentzel, 93, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born on July 19, 1926, in Appleton to the late Bernard and Catherine (Kamps) Beschta. Joan attended Appleton High School graduating in 1944. Joan was united in marriage to Eugene Gruentzel, the love of her life, on July 16, 1949, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Appleton. They spent 32 happy years together building memories for their family. Joan was fond of her girls' trips to Door County for her birthday and her many journeys to Minnesota. Joan enjoyed going out for a fish fry and a good brandy old fashioned sweet. Joan and her family were members of the Holiday Ramblers Camping Club, and took joy in family camping trips to Chute Pond and Huckleberry Farm Campground. She liked to go bowling, shopping and square dancing at the Cinderella Ballroom. Joan enjoyed long walks with her friends and family, a jigsaw puzzle and solving a word search. She took delight in her daily gab sessions with the ladies at Ridgeview Highlands and hosting the occasional wine and chocolate happy hour on Friday's. Joan was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she touched the lives of many people and was a fun person to be around.

Joan is survived by her children Karen (Mark) Boehm, Sandi (Tom) Vanden Boogaard, Lisa (Lemuel) Thompson, Shawn (Steve) Mueller, grandchildren Erin (James) Kraft, Kyle (Fiancé: Shannon Otte) Vanden Boogaard, David and Ashley Thompson, Kendyl and Landin Mueller, great-grandchildren Oliva and James Kraft. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Marcie Beschta as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband Gene, 6 brothers and 2 sisters.

A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 West Lawrence St., Appleton with Fr. Jim Leary O.F.M. Cap. officiating. Friends and family may visit at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to or the .

The family would like to thank the staff at Country Villa for all the special care Joan received

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent