|
|
Joan M. Haag
Grand Chute - Joan M. Haag, age 87, went peacefully into the arms of Jesus Christ surrounded by her family, on April 15, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on November 19, 1932 to the late William F. Steidtmann and Margaret K. Klueckmann. On February 14, 1952 she married Anthony L. Haag Sr. at St. Patrick's Church, Eau Claire.
She is survived by her children: Shari (Don) Spaeth, Christine (Dave) Miller, Anthony L. Haag, Jr., Meg (Dale) Flowers, Carol Peterson, Gerald (Tracey) Haag, Susan (Dennis) Handschke, and Cynthia (John) Noll; 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; son-in-law Dan Callies; and daughter-in-law Joanne. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Anthony L. Haag Sr.; daughter, Debra Callies; and infant son, Mark.
Joan was known for her loving nature and red hair, even adoringly referred to as "Red Head" by her late husband. She was always willing to accept people into her family and loved giving back to her community through her many years working at the Wisconsin Education Association Council and her various volunteer work. She could often be found "rolling on the river" at weddings, sharing her many stories and dancing the night away. During this time, she would want people to remember the happy memories.
Due to the current circumstances a private service will be held for family with a public gathering to be determined at a later date. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
The family would like to sincerely thank ThedaCare at Home Hospice services for their dedication and kindness as well as Joan's kind neighbors, Randy, Mary, Dave, Sue, Bob and Darlene and her lifelong friends Dona, Paulette, Henry, Char, Charlie and Jean.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020