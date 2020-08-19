Joan M. KlisterDe Pere - Joan M. Klister, 91, De Pere, passed away peacefully Wednesday August 19, 2020. She was born April 26, 1929 to the late Martin and Catherine (Vande Hei) Klister in Kaukauna.Joan was an Educator in the Catholic Schools for 41 years, including 17 years as principal at Notre Dame School, De Pere (1974-1991). She then worked at Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere as Office Manager for many years.Joan is survived by her sister Mary Ann Conrad, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brothers, Robert (Anna Marie), (Lorraine) Klister, Jerry (Betty) Klister, and brother-in-law Karl Conrad.Friends may call at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Dr. De Pere after 9:00AM Wednesday August 26, 2020, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM with Fr. Mike Ingold officiating. Burial will take place next to her parents at Holy Cross Cemetery, Kaukauna.Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.