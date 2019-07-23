|
Joan M. Nytes
Kaukauna - "Aunt Joan" 92, of Kaukauna, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Joan was born June 30, 1927 at her home in Kaukauna where she spent all of her life, and, as was her wish, her death.
Joan graduated from Kaukauna High school, and attended St. Katherine-Drexel (St. Mary's) in Kaukauna. Joan, along with her brother and sisters sang in the church choir for many years. Following High School Joan started working for Tuttle Press and never left until her retirement over 30 years ago.
Joan loved her bowling, playing pool, and rooting for her Packers, Brewers, and Cubbies. Most of all she loved babysitting for many, many children throughout her years.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Marcella C. (Hartzheim) Nytes. Siblings, Helen (Mike) Wolf, Delores (Grover) Patterson, Jerome and Jeanette Nytes, Anna Mae (Earl) Kersten, Jeanne (Cy) VanAsten, Mary (Robert) Kraft, Sally (Douglas) Bartelt, and Father Robert Thompson, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Joan is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews who will never forget her.
The family wishes to thank all who helped her over the years. Especially to those special caregivers who made it possible for her to pass away in her home.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Katherine-Drexel Parish- St. Mary Church, 119 W 7th St., Kaukauna, WI at 3:00 p.m. July 30, 2019. Family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Msgr. Jim Vanden Hogen will officiate the service. A Celebration of Life will be held at VanAbles in Hollandtown immediately following the service. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Kaukauna at 1:00 p.m. July 31, 2019. All are welcome to attend. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 23 to July 24, 2019