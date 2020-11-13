1/1
Joan M. Shepardson
1940 - 2020
Joan M Shepardson

New London - It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Marie Shepardson announces her passing on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at age 80.

Joan was born on April 13, 1940 in Bear Creek, WI to the late Fred and Marie (Lyons) Suprise. She grew up in Bear Creek and attended St. Mary's Catholic School. She was joined in marriage to her best friend and biggest supporter, Lester Shepardson, on August 3, 1970. No matter where she found employment, she worked as hard as anyone could. She was most proud of the time she spent caring for the elderly as a nursing assistant.

Joan's hobbies have included a mean game of pool and shooting for a league in the 1970s, detailed and artistic work painting ceramics when it was popular in the 1980s, and bowling on a league in the 1990s. Those who had the honor of sitting at Joan's table know what an amazing cook she was. Her hot dish will never be duplicated. Joan was a longtime member of the American Legion Unit 55 Women's Auxiliary.

Joan's proudest and most adored assets are her grandchildren. They will treasure memories of sleepovers, French toast, and weekends up north in their hearts forever.

Joan is survived by her husband of 50 years, Lester Shepardson; sister, Jean Rew; brother, Harold Suprise; her children, Brenda Konkel, David Bricco, Marcy Bricco, John (Lori) Bricco, Terrie Hohner, Robert (Penny) Bricco, and Jodi Franklin; stepchildren, Tina (Dan) Cook, Mary (James) Nass, and Susan (Richard) Ogden-Brown; grandchildren, Shawna (Brad) Lahner, Jason Mundt, William (Amanda) Mundt, Troy Bricco, Tracy Bricco, Ashley Bricco, Jessica Bricco, Kyle Bricco, Holly Hohner, Wesley (Ganelle) Hohner, Cody Hohner, Destini Amundson, Jade Shepardson, Deja Franklin, and Darryl Franklin; step-grandchildren, JJ (Leah) Loos, Jennifer (Christopher) Stelzner, Nathan (Katrina) Loos, David Ogden, Max (Tracey) Odgen, and Katie (Matthew) Everson; many great- and great-great grandchildren; and her beloved grand-dog, Miley, to whom she snuck many treats.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her siblings, Edward Pahl, Rosemary Paul, Beatrice (Skip) Thompson, Frances Suprise; stepson Kevin Shepardson; and grandson Dana Bettin.

An enormous debt of gratitude is owed to the Washington Center staff in New London, where both Joan and Lester have received not only kindness in their care, but also genuine love and friendship.

The live stream of Joan's memorial service, which was held on Wednesday, November 11 at Valley Funeral Home in Appleton, can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/938408146238680/videos/765659140651956/.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Legion Unit 55 Women's Auxiliary in care of Lynn Ziegert, W7335 Diane Dr, Hortonville, WI 54961.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
