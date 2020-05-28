|
|
Joan Mary Sanderfoot
Little Chute - Joan M. Sanderfoot, age 66, died at her home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born in Appleton on July 13, 1953, the daughter of Bernard and Patricia (Lamers) Miller. Joan was an Army veteran. She married Raymond Sanderfoot on July 31, 1981. He preceded her in death on October 17, 1998.
Joan is survived by her children: Alan Sanderfoot and Elizabeth (Fabian) Loor, all of Little Chute; step children: Todd Sanderfoot, Mary (Friend Todd) Sanderfoot, and Valerie (Glen) Eslinger, all of Kaukauna; parents, Bernard (Elaine) Miller and Patricia Van De Hey; siblings: Jean (Mike) Van Wychen, Steven "Brillo" Miller, Carol (Ron) Samp, Scott (Kerri) Miller, Amy (Michael) Bodoh; brothers-in-law, Kevin Brick and Ken (Norma) Sanderfoot; and sister-in-law, Donna Prahl. She is further survived by her favorite buddy Max, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her sister Connie Brick; step children: Jeff and Billy Sanderfoot; and brother-in-law, Jack Prahl.
Visitation will be held on Monday June 1, 2020 at APOSTOLIC TRUTH CHURCH (2720 Kesting Court, Appleton) beginning at 11 am until time of Funeral at 1 pm, with Pastor Aaron Soto officiating. Military honors will immediately follow. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
The family would like to extend a Thank You to the ThedaCare Hospice Team and also to the Veterans Affairs (VA clinics and hospitals).
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 28 to May 29, 2020