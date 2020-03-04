|
Freedom - Joan Mary Vander Heiden (nee Kortz), age 79, died Monday morning, March 2nd, 2020 at Brewster Village with her loving husband by her side. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Rd. S, Freedom with Fr. Walter Stumpf officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave and also at the church on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery. For the full obituary please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com.
