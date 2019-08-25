|
Joan Matson Radford
Neenah - Joan Matson Radford passed away on August 19, 2019, at the age of 90. Joan was born on February 23rd, 1929, and grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. In high school, Joan was the valedictorian of her class. She went on to attend Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, where she majored in philosophy. Joan and her husband Jim Davis moved to Neenah, Wisconsin, in 1953. Joan loved living in Neenah and raised their four children there. She was active in the First Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder and a dedicated Sunday school teacher. She also served on the PTA and the board of the Paine Art Center.
In 1979, Joan married Bob Radford, and they spent most of their time in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and Naples, Florida. They had a wonderful time playing golf, traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Joan spent her later years at Island Shores in Neenah and Touchmark in Appleton. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers who took such good care of Joan during her time there.
Joan lived every day to the fullest with optimism, joy and compassion. In her 50s, she went back to school and was certified to teach English. She loved literature, teaching, music and the arts. She was an avid tennis player, playing in a weekly tennis league with her good friends. She also loved the North woods, where she hiked, needlepointed, and birdwatched. Passionate about music, she played the oboe, piano and church organ and encouraged a love of music among her children. More than anything, Joan found joy and took great pride in her children and grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Myra Matson, and her husband Bob Radford. She is survived by her brother Bob (Arlene) Matson and her children Jane (Bob) Hottensen of New York and Aiken, SC; Susan (Jack) Thomas of Cumberland, Maine; John (Kathy) Davis of Neenah, Wisconsin; Jennifer (Peter) Dunne of Lake Forest, Illinois and 11 grandchildren. She also is survived by her stepchildren Ann Radford Foster, Liz Radford, Maureen Radford-Eckstein and their 7 children and 6 grandchildren.
Private family services will be held to honor and celebrate Joan's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Neenah and the Paine Art Center in Oshkosh.
