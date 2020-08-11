Joan P. ReiterOshkosh - Joan P. Reiter died August 10, 2020 at the age of 90. Joan was born April 11, 1930 in Appleton the daughter of Edward and Catherine (Mader) Reiter. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Wynetta and Rosemary (Aul), her brother, Edward who died in Iwo Jima and brother-in-law, Melvin Aul.Joan graduated from Appleton High School in 1948. She was employed at Kimberly Clark until she joined the Air Force (1953-1956) to "see the world" as she said which turned out to be Kansas City, MO and Biloxi, MS.Joan received a B.A. from U.W. Oshkosh in 1965 graduating Summa Cum Laude; and an M.A. from UW-Madison in 1967. She worked in clinical social work for Winnebago County until her retirement in 1992.In 1977, Joan was privileged to be professed into the Secular Franciscan Order at St. Joseph's Church in Appleton. She served as Minister to St. Joseph Fraternity. Later she moved to Oshkosh and transferred to the Sacred Heart Fraternity and served on the council until 2013.Joan was an active outdoors person all her life - a deer hunter and a duck hunter; she canoed in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Canada; she skied (downhill and cross country) for many years in Wisconsin, Utah, Arizona and Austria; she played golf until a few years ago with the Lake Shore Ladies Golf League.She is survived by her niece; Jacquelyn (Don) Brown of Waukesha, her nephews; Thomas (Patricia) Aul of Boulder Junction and William (Nancy) Aul of San Diego. She also leaves behind 8 great nieces and nephews: Elizabeth Vosburg of Middleton, Jill Galazka of Oshkosh, Katie and Sally Aul of San Diego, Maggie Stahl of Dousman, Christopher Aul of New York, Charlie Aul of Minneapolis, and Justin Winslow of South Carolina. Joan was a very important part of the lives of 13 great, great nieces and nephews and because of the joy and fun they had with her she acquired the name of "great-great" and it was a perfect name for a deeply loved great, great aunt. Joan also leaves behind a very special friend of many years, Teri Doughty of Oshkosh.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Joan on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament (St. Mary's Catholic Church), 605 Merritt Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54901. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.