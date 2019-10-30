|
Joan Patterson
Waupaca - Joan Ruth Patterson, 89, passed away October 29, 2019, at Bethany Home in Waupaca. Joan was born in Kilbourn (Wisconsin Dells), WI on May 7, 1930, the daughter of George (Jud) and Ethel (Ihde) Charlesworth. She attended school in Wisconsin Dells, Stevens Point Teachers College and Midstate Technical School. Joan married Charles (Chic) Patterson on October 30, 1950, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Wisconsin Dells. Joan and Chic lived in Lake Delton, WI, Franklin, IN, and Manhattan, KS while Chic was in the army. After discharge, they lived in Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point, and Waupaca. Joan worked at P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point and Waupaca High School for 20 years. She is survived by her husband, Chic, and children; Greg and Bernadine Patterson, The Rev. Vicki and David Natzke, Geof and Jill Patterson, and Jody and Gary Graham. Grandchildren: Ryne (Phoebe) Natzke, Ty (Emily Batterman) Natzke, Jackson (Katie Koepke) Graham, and Shelby (Josh Harlander) Graham. Great-grandchildren: Adler and Louisa Natzke, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Judy Morse, parents-in-law Curtis and Eva Patterson, sisters-in-law Betty Hagen and Donna Greenwood, brothers-in-law Richard and John Patterson, granddaughter Carolyn Suchy and grandson Charles Patterson. A celebration of life will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Waupaca at a later date. Interment will be at the Veterans Cemetery in King, WI. A memorial fund will be designated to the Garden of Blessings at St. Mark's. The family wishes to express a sincere "thank you" to the staff at the memory care unit at Bethany Home, Community Care, and Heartland Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019