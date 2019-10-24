Services
New London - Joan "Toots" Quaintance, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Residence in New London. She was born to the late George and Mary (Bodoh) Quaintance on November 6, 1927. Joan was a member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. She started out her working career sewing women's garments and then worked at Zwicker Knitting Mill for 35 years; retiring in 1992. She was the family historian and an old movie trivia buff.

Joan is survived by a brother Francis Quaintance, New London and a sister Lorraine (Bob) Woolsey, Alaska. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and four brothers: Adrian, Simon, Harry and Donald.

Funeral services for Joan will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Residence Chapel, New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held at the St. Joseph Residence Chapel from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will in the Most Precious Blood Cemetery, New London.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Residence for all their wonderful care of Joan.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
