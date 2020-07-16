Sister Joan Quella, SSSFSchool Sister of St. Francis - 1929-2020S. Joan was 90 years old. She was born in Menasha, WI on August 19, 1929 to Joseph and Elizabeth (Resch) Quella. She was the eighth of nine children. Joan attended St. Mary Grade and High School and graduated in 1947. She entered the religious community of the School Sisters of St. Francis in Milwaukee, WI in 1949. She taught for twenty seven years in elementary schools and later became an Administrative Assistant in the US Province of the SSSF Leadership Office for twenty five years.She is survived by one sister, Sister Gertrude Quella, SSSF of Milwaukee and a sister-in-law, Margaret Quella of Beaver Dam, WI - wife of her deceased brother Joseph, as well as the School Sisters of St. Francis with whom she shared life for 71 years. She was preceded in death by brothers Norbert and Joseph; and by sisters Mathilde Strebe, Catherine Swiontek, Cecelia Lex, Rita Baker, Marcella Larson. She has many living and deceased nieces and nephews.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday July 17, 2020 at 11:00am in St. Joseph Convent Chapel, Milwaukee. Private burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Milwaukee WI, across from Alverno College.To view a Ustream of the service please visit: