Joan R. Eake
1930 - 2020
Joan R. Eake

Neenah - Joan R. Eake, age 90, of Neenah, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at her home. She was born September 24, 1930, to the late Gordon Thompson and Bernice (Kuchenbecker) Thompson Swatscheno. Joan was a 1948 graduate of Winneconne High School, and on June 24, 1952, she married Eugene E Eake. Gene and Joan lived in the town of Clayton where they farmed a bit and raised their family. They were active in their church until these later years. They enjoyed snowmobiling with the neighbors, Friday night fish-fry's at the local supper club and watching the Brewers together.

Joan was loved and held dear by her family and is fondly remembered for her delicious pies and a cookie jar that was always full (especially on Sundays). It became a holiday tradition (or expectation by the great-grandchildren) that candy cane cookies be made every Christmas. She had many sayings that we will carry with us and pass on such as: "You'll never see it on a galloping horse", "you're like a fart in the frying pan", "you dasn't do that", or "if you're going to cry, I'll give you something to cry about". She had an eye for pretty things; a pretty dress, a new plant and always changing and decorating her home. She had many creative talents; gardening, baking, sewing and in her last year's, she kept busy with knitting and crocheting. Joan's greatest love, however, was her family. She was fiercely loyal and doted on her children and grandchildren. She also insisted (in a gentle way) that we gather to have lunch with each other every Sunday after church.

Joan is survived by her husband of almost 69 years, Eugene Eake; five children, Debbie (Rick) Narten, Laura (Dan) Hoeper, Doug (Lupe) Eake, Lisa (Mike) Meetz and Terri (Sonia) Eake; nine grandchildren, Alex Quandt, Becky Quandt-Wasurick (sf: Patrick), Ryan (Jenny) Hoeper, Matt Hoeper, Renee (Brad) Berger, Yadira (Bill) Rein, Andrea Eake, Levi Meetz (sf: Bree) and Amos Meetz; thirteen great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

Along with her parents, Joan was also preceded in death by two brothers, Richard "Bud" Thompson and James Thompson; two sisters, Helen Thompson and Ruth (Thompson) Eake; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and her grandson, Cory Eake.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3703 W Fairview Rd., Neenah. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m., the service will be at 11:00 a.m. followed by a lunch in the fellowship hall.

Joan's family wishes to thank the Ascension Hospice team for their care and assistance through Joan's final week.

We also wanted to share the last devotion that mom read:

He was the Shepherd of my youth,

The Guide of my childhood days …

He is still the Shepherd of my soul,

And the God of all my praise.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
