|
|
Joan T. Armstrong
Neenah - Joan T. Armstrong passed away on July 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Mikesville, WI on October 22, 1928 to Harvey and Edna Tipler. After attending the one-room Mikesville School, Joan graduated from Neenah High School in 1946. She attended U.W. La Crosse, majoring in Phy. Ed. as a member of the Delta Pi Kappa honors fraternity, and minored in Recreation, graduating is 1950. After teaching for several years in the New London Public Schools, Joan taught Elementary and Secondary Phy. Ed. in the Brillion Public Schools for 32 years. During her career, she coached the cheerleading team and advised the Girls' Athletic Association and made many close and lasting friendships.
After college, Joan met James Armstrong at a dance at the Greenville Grange Hall. Several years later, they were married on August 8, 1953 at Immanuel United Church of Christ and enjoyed 36 years together.
Joan was a lifelong member of Immanuel U.C.C. in Neenah, her grandparents being charter members of the church. Over the years, she was active in choir, church council, Holiday fairs, and bible school.
Joan enjoyed travel and took many trips with family and relation to Door County, New York, New England, the Caribbean, and throughout the U.S. Throughout her life, she was devoted to animal welfare causes and supported many charities to help abused and neglected animals.
In her later years, Joan enjoyed spending time with her two granddaughters, playing cards, making jam, and going to the cottage each 4th of July. She always enjoyed lunches and get-togethers with her retired teacher friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Edna Tipler; her brothers, Karl (Marilyn) and George (Vera) Tipler; and sisters, Shirley (Hilbert) Schultz, and Grace (Francis) Hess.
She is survived by her children: Douglas Armstrong; Jan (Dave) Williamsen; Paul Armstrong; and by granddaughters, Sarah and Emily Williamsen.
A Funeral Service for Joan will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 118 Oak St., Neenah, with Rev. Jennifer Czarnota officiating. A visitation will be held at church from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joan's name to the Neenah Animal Shelter or Immanuel UCC Community Meal.
We wish to thank the staff of the Valley VNA for the enormous amount of kindness and support shown to our mother during her time spent there.
Westgor Funeral Homes
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 15 to July 16, 2019