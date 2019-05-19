|
|
Joan T. Van Dyke
Kaukauna - Joan T. Van Dyke, age 92, of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully at St. Paul Home on Thursday, May 16, 2019 with her family by her side. A funeral mass to celebrate Joan's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Mary Church, 119 W. 7th Street, Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass. A complete obituary will follow in an upcoming edition. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 19, 2019