Services
St Mary'S-Kaukauna
119 W 7th St
Kaukauna, WI 54130
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Mary Church
119 W. 7th Street
Kaukauna, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Mary Church
119 W. 7th Street
Kaukauna, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan VanDyke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan T. VanDyke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan T. VanDyke Obituary
Joan T. Van Dyke

Kaukauna - Joan T. Van Dyke, age 92, of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully at St. Paul Home on Thursday, May 16, 2019 with her family by her side. A funeral mass to celebrate Joan's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Mary Church, 119 W. 7th Street, Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass. A complete obituary will follow in an upcoming edition. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
postcrescent