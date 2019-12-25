|
Joanie L. Helms
Little Chute - Joanie Helms, age 76, of Little Chute, passed away December 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 22, 1943, daughter of the late Leo and Lorraine (Hermsen) Hooyman. Joanie attended Kimberly schools where she met her high school sweetheart Carl "Woody" Helms. They were married on July 22, 1963 at Holy Name Parish in Kimberly.
Family was truly important to Joanie. She was a full-time mother raising her children and often babysitting her grandchildren. She worked part time at Little Chute High School and The Starlite Club. Joanie and Carl enjoyed time spent at their vacation homes at Little Silver Lake and Teakwood Village in Largo, Florida. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and baker, one of her favorite past times was driving around in her golf cart at the lake visiting friends. After multiple surgeries, she began to use a motorized scooter that gave her the freedom to continue to be independent. Joanie loved to shop and play bingo. Her children remember her as a loving mother and having an obsession with washing windows. In most recent years she especially looked forward to monthly Wednesday lunches with her brothers, sisters and in-laws.
Joanie is survived by her children; Brad (Sue) Helms of Kaukauna and their children: Chelsea (significant other, Ryan Vande Hey) Helms, Morgan (Dominic) Haen and Tanner Helms; Amy (Jody) Freund of Kaukauna and their children: Brittany (Travis) Hering and Breanna (Taylor) Schepp; Missy (Keith) Vande Leygraaf of Kaukauna and their children: Kent and Ethan Vande Leygraaf; Niki (Mike) Wnek of Fremont. The special sparkle in her eye came from her great grandchildren: Lincoln and Vivienne Hering, Ada Schepp and Emma Haen. She is further survived by her siblings: Elaine (Allen) Lamers, Dennis (Jane) Hooyman, Gary (Betty Jo) Hooyman, Karl (Barb) Hooyman, Mary (Carl) Ness, Rose (Chris) Conner, Jeff (Barb) Hooyman and Cheryl (John) Golden; brother and sister-in-laws: Linda Vandenberg and Tim Helms; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her husband Woody and her parents, she was preceded in death by father and mother-in-law, Virgil and Mutzie Helms and a brother-in-law, Jerry Vandenberg.
Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The family would like to extend thanks to Dr. Steven Hagens, Dr. Anthony Marquis, the staff of Appleton Medical Center and ThedaCare Hospice staff. Also a special thank you to the entire staff of The Bridges for their extraordinary care given to our mother.
The Angels of Advent wrapped their wings around our mom and guided her to heaven to be with our dad on their favorite day, Christmas Eve. Brad, Amy, Missy and Niki
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019