Joann E. Uitenbroek
Darboy - Joann Elizabeth Fields Uitenbroek, age 84 passed away peacefully with her family at her side, February 5, 2020, at Rennes Healthcare in Appleton, where she had been fighting the effects of Myasthenia Gravis. She was born on May 28th, 1935, to Lloyd F. and Caroline M. (Schreiber) Fields in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Joann attended St Joseph's Grade School in Appleton and St. Mary's High School in Menasha. She married Clifford G. Uitenbroek on May 23rd, 1955, at St. Joseph's in Appleton. They settled in Darboy and raised their family. A devout Catholic, she was an active member of Holy Angels parish in Darboy where she enjoyed singing in the choir and contributing her talents to the annual parish picnic.
Joann was a devoted wife and mother to her children and opened her home and shared her love as a foster parent to 7 infants. She enjoyed caring for her many pets over the years, raising poodles, St. Bernard's and kittens. Joann was well known as an avid collector of Christmas Village and enjoyed sharing her annual displays.
Joann will be missed by: her husband Clifford; her son Jeffrey (Catherine) Uitenbroek and their son Andrew Uitenbroek; her daughter Patricia (Lyle) Bauer and their son Camron Bauer and daughter Paige Bauer; her son Clifford P. (Christine) Uitenbroek and their daughters Jessica Uitenbroek and Molly Uitenbroek; and son Thomas Uitenbroek and his daughter Sophia Uitenbroek.
Joann is further survived by her sister Bernice (Jerry) Cops, brothers-in-law Jerome (Lynn) Uitenbroek, Joseph (Eleanor) Uitenbroek, and sisters-in-law Irene, Ruth Uitenbroek and Donna Uitenbroek.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Caroline Fields, father and mother-in-law Joseph and Mary Uitenbroek, brothers-in-law Denis, Claude, Donald (Lorraine), Paul and Mark (Janice) Uitenbroek.
The funeral liturgy for Joann will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish - Darboy Site, located on County KK in Darboy. Fr. Carl Schmitt will officiate, and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the church on Friday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the caring staff at Rennes Healthcare for the exceptional care given to Joann.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020