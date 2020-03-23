Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Erickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann Erickson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joann Erickson Obituary
Joann Erickson

New London - Joann H. Erickson, age 84, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1935, in New London to Gordon and Frieda (Thompson) Zaug. Joann lived and worked in New London as a bookkeeper and tax preparer for over 25 years. She served as a New London Alderperson for 11 years (1989-2000).

She is survived by 2 children, Tim (Audrey) and Mary Erickson and her grandchildren, Fiona (Ben Skowronek) and Ian (Jessica Pahl) Schimke. She is also survived by her aunt Juanita Prahl, other relatives and friends.

Joann was a great pet lover and will be missed by her grand-pets and great-grand kitty.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff & volunteers at St. Joseph Residence and ThedaCare Hospice.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent