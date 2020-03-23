|
Joann Erickson
New London - Joann H. Erickson, age 84, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1935, in New London to Gordon and Frieda (Thompson) Zaug. Joann lived and worked in New London as a bookkeeper and tax preparer for over 25 years. She served as a New London Alderperson for 11 years (1989-2000).
She is survived by 2 children, Tim (Audrey) and Mary Erickson and her grandchildren, Fiona (Ben Skowronek) and Ian (Jessica Pahl) Schimke. She is also survived by her aunt Juanita Prahl, other relatives and friends.
Joann was a great pet lover and will be missed by her grand-pets and great-grand kitty.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff & volunteers at St. Joseph Residence and ThedaCare Hospice.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020