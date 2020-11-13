Joann June Schulke
Waupaca - Joann June Schulke, age 84, of Waupaca, passed away on November 12, 2020 at Park Vista the Legacy in Waupaca, WI due to the Covid-19 virus. She was born on June 22, 1936 in Almond, WI, daughter of Raymond and Norma (Pomerenke) Mallison. Joann graduated from Almond High School. On February 19, 1955, she married Verlyn Schulke in Almond, WI. Together they owned and operated a dairy farm south of Waupaca, WI. They both were avid snowmobilers. Joann like to garden and was known for her tomatoes, which she gladly shared with others. She was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupaca, WI.
Joanne is survived by daughters, June (Dwight) Shanak and Vera (Paul) Hanson both of Waupaca, WI; sons, William "Bill" (Gail) Schulke of Pine River, WI and Robert "Bob" Schulke of Waupaca, WI; grandchildren, Melissa (Brian) Hoffland of Waupaca, WI, Billie Kirwan and Jon Schulke of Wild Rose, WI, Matthew (Aly) Shanak and Brian Shanak both of Waupaca, WI, Dr. Justine (Juan) Flores-Martinez of Fort Pierce, FL, Noel (Jon) Seroy of Kaukauna, WI and Nicole (Adam) Vanden Boogard of Appleton, WI; great grandchildren, Hailey McPeak, Carissa, Natalie and Mason Hoffland, Brayden Kirwan, Amari Schulke, Sophia Shanak, Aubree Hanson, Evan and Mia Seroy, Austin and Noah Vanden Boogard; Sisters, Elaine (Gaylord) Abrahamson of Waupaca, WI, Eldean (Philip) Kalata of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Karen Riske of Clintonville, WI, Sandy Vroman of Wautoma, WI, Diane Pacewitz and Carolyn (Martin Collings) Cauley of Redgranite, WI; brothers, LaVerne Mallison of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Dennis (Carol) Mallison of Stevens Point, WI; sister-in-law, Doris Mallison of Waupaca, WI and brother-in-law, Bernard (Pat) Schulke of Waupaca, WI. Many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Verlyn in 2013, she was preceded in death by brothers, Donald Mallison and infant Roger Mallison; sister, Barbara (Donald) Nickoli; brothers-in-law, Orville Riske, Donald Vroman, Donald Pacewitz, Robert Cauley, Leonard Schulke and Willard Schulke; sisters-in-law, Gertrude (Ray) Bartel, Adeline Schulke, Elaine (Bill) Forseth and Evonne Leary.
A Christian funeral service will be on Thursday, October 19th at 1:00 p.m. at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupaca, WI with Rev. Ben Kempfert officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at the Crystal Lake Cemetery in Town of Dayton, WI.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupaca, WI.
Due to Covid-19, the wearing of masks and physical distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a visitation and/or service based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
