1/
Joann June Schulke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joann June Schulke

Waupaca - Joann June Schulke, age 84, of Waupaca, passed away on November 12, 2020 at Park Vista the Legacy in Waupaca, WI due to the Covid-19 virus.

A Christian funeral service will be on Thursday, November 19th at 1:00 p.m. at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupaca, WI with Rev. Ben Kempfert officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at the Crystal Lake Cemetery in Town of Dayton, WI.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holly and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved