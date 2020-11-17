Joann June Schulke
Waupaca - Joann June Schulke, age 84, of Waupaca, passed away on November 12, 2020 at Park Vista the Legacy in Waupaca, WI due to the Covid-19 virus.
A Christian funeral service will be on Thursday, November 19th at 1:00 p.m. at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupaca, WI with Rev. Ben Kempfert officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at the Crystal Lake Cemetery in Town of Dayton, WI.
