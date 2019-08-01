|
|
Joann Knaus
Appleton - Joanne Fay Nesbitt Knaus, 84, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Joanne was born September 16, 1934 to George and Gladys (Parrett) Nesbitt. She married Conan William Knaus on September 18, 1954 in Green Bay, WI. She enjoyed being with her family. She was a foster mother for infants for over 25 years. She was involved for many years with the Lutheran Woman's Missionary League at Good Shepherd and provided meals for special events, including Vacation Bible School. Joanne played cards and belonged to the same bridge group for over 50 years. She kept busy making puzzles, playing bingo, knitting and making crafts for everyone. She also loved baking and cooking for family and friends.
Joanne will be missed by her children - Karen (Darwin) Hanson, Kathy (Odis) Hill, Kim (William) Knope, Kay Knaus (Bill Bast), Karrie (Mike) Mauel, and daughter-in -law Laurie Knaus. Grandchildren - Melissa Hanson, Scott (Casey) Hanson, Joe (Julie) Hanson, Bryan (Jennette) Siebers, Ashlee (Jason) Rahmlow, Laura (Becky) Yaeger, Zachary (Stephanie) Knaus, Jasmine Knaus (Josh Price), Katelyn Mauel and Connor Mauel. Great-grandchildren - Spencer, Cameron, Kailynn, Clayton, Lucille, Edison, Addaline, Olivor, Flynn, Nora and Marcus. Also, many relatives and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Conan, her son Kris Knaus, her parents George Nesbitt, Gladys Pallado, step father Francis Pallado, and her siblings William Nesbitt, Barb Wellner, and Jerry Nesbitt.
A special thank you to the staff at Brewster Village for their compassionate care of Joanne these last two weeks. Also thank you to friend Barb VandeHei for her friendship and care.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday August 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2220 East College Ave, Appleton, with Rev. Timothy Seabaugh officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Inurnment will be at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmanfargo.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a memorial to be established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019