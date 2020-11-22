JoAnn Parker
Neenah - JoAnn Rose Parker "Jo" of Neenah, age 91, peacefully went home to Heaven on Nov. 12th, 2020.
Jo was born at home on 4th Street in Neenah, WI. to William and Louise Ehrgott on July 30th, 1929.
She and her family were charter members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Neenah, WI.
She graduated from Neenah High School in June 1947, and went on to start her career the following Monday. Jo loved to bowl and belonged to several bowling leagues. It was there that she met the love of her life Daniel "Danny" Parker. They were married Sept. 28th, 1957 and had two children, Jodi Louise and Christopher Jon.
Jo was a very motivated person and loved working whether she was at her job or taking care of her home. She worked for the Equitable Reserve Association for 21 years, American Can Corporation, Bergstrom Paper Company and Kimberly Clark in a variety of office support roles for many years. When her children were in high school, Jo went to work at Tullar elementary school in Neenah as a paraprofessional. She continued to work at Tullar School for 17 years until her retirement at the age of 75. When she wasn't busy at her job she took great pride in the upkeep and presentation of her home on Green Acers Lane. She was fortunate to live in her home until the age of 88 and then she moved to Oregon, WI eventually residing at the BeeHive Homes of Oregon.
Jo was a strong independent woman who lost her husband Danny in 1988 and never remarried. After retirement she devoted her time to her four beloved grandchildren. Jo was a hands-on grandma who spent a lot of time outdoors with her grandkids. Jo always made sure holidays including Easter Sunday and Christmas were special in the Parker household for her children and grandchildren. She always paid special attention to the decorative details to make sure everything looked festive each year. This attention to detail was evident inside and outside of her home. Everyone that entered her home could always feel the warmth and care that she put into it.
JoAnn was deeply loved and will be missed by many. Jo is survived by her loving daughter Jodi; her loving son Chris, his wife Paulette Parker; her grandchildren: Finnley Joli Parker, Riley Winn Parker, Lydia Rose Parker and Daniel Alec Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louise Ehrgott; brother Don Ehrgott, his wife Margaret; brother "Budd" Ehrgott; and sister Janette Iverson and her husband Raymond Iverson. Jo was also preceded in death by Danny's parents Albert "Al" Parker and Pearl Parker; brother in-law Bill Buckley; sister in-law Peggy Buckley; brother in-law Gordon "Pete" Peterson; sister in-law Denise Peterson; and sister in-law Rita Parker; three nieces: Sandy Heinzkill, Patty Balke and Penelope Selling; and a nephew, Mike Gorrell. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
