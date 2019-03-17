|
JoAnn (VanGroll) Schroeder
Wabeno - JoAnn (VanGroll) Schroeder, age 72, died at home with her family at her side on Thursday, March 14, 2019. JoAnn was born January 30, 1947 in Appleton, Wisconsin where she lived until retiring with her husband Don to their home on Roberts Lake in Wabeno, Wisconsin.
JoAnn graduated from Xavier High School. She worked for a few years at Appleton Coated Papers before she and Don started a family with the birth of their daughters Christine and Cindy. She was a stay at home mom for ten years before returning to the workforce when Kohls Department Store opened its first store in the Fox Valley. JoAnn worked as the store secretary for almost 30 years before retiring. JoAnn was amazing in the kitchen and a wonderful hostess. After retirement, she spent many hours each week preparing baked goods and meals anticipating the arrival of family and friends. The kids always knew where to find the cookies and breads (including the "hidden" ones in the freezer). When the weather was warm enough, most of her days and evenings were spent on the deck overlooking the lake with a good book and her husband by her side. She bowled in her younger years and picked it up again after retirement. She enjoyed cribbage, book club and mahjong with her friends on the lake. She also relaxed daily with soaks in the hot tub.
JoAnn is survived by Don, her husband and best friend of 51 years. She is further survived by her daughter Christine (Brian) Clearwater and Cindy Schroeder (Eric Bauer). She has three grandchildren Trevor (Danielle) Clearwater, Cassandra (Johnny) Zei and Jack Clearwater as well as one great grandchild Matilda Clearwater. She is survived by her brothers John (Mary) VanGroll, Gary VanGroll, Mark (Sandy) Altergott and Joseph (Vicky) Loessel and her sister-in-law RuthAnn Schroeder. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Valerie, Michael, Brian, John, Paul, Cami, Brett, Abby, Todd and Sarah.
She was preceded in death by her father, John E. VanGroll and mothers, Valeria VanGroll and Claribel Altergott as well as her brother, Michael VanGroll.
In lieu of flowers, JoAnn would like contributions directed to St. Mary's Hospice Foundation, for the Hospice Quilters Group in Rhinelander, Wisconsin.
It was JoAnn's wish that we celebrate her life in a casual, warm and joyful manner in keeping with the way she lived her life. A gathering is planned for April 13th from 1-4PM at Silver Creek Park Fieldhouse, 3001 South 10th Street, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. At 2PM we will pause to share stories and memories.
We would like to thank the Ascension Hospice Team for the care they provided to not only JoAnn, but to our entire family.
JoAnn would say that she hopes that memories of her will "Kinda make you smile". Online condolences may be left for the family at www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 17, 2019