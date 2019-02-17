Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
JoAnn (Schroeder) VanDyke Obituary
JoAnn (Schroeder) Van Dyke

Oshkosh - There is a new star in the heavens shining brightly for all of us to see. On February 14, 2019, surrounded by her family, JoAnn Schroeder Van Dyke, age 72, followed the angels into heaven, after a courageous struggle with COPD.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Sr. Pam Biehl officiating.

For the full obituary please go to muellerfuneralhomeinc.com.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 17, 2019
