JoAnn (Schroeder) Van Dyke
Oshkosh - There is a new star in the heavens shining brightly for all of us to see. On February 14, 2019, surrounded by her family, JoAnn Schroeder Van Dyke, age 72, followed the angels into heaven, after a courageous struggle with COPD.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Sr. Pam Biehl officiating.
