Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
The Camelot Bar and Grill
1700 E. Wisconsin Avenue
Appleton, WI
Greenville, Wisconsin - JoAnn Wysocky, age 64, of Greenville, peacefully passed away surrounded by family at home on Friday, June 21st, after a courageous fight with cancer. JoAnn was born on March 27th, 1955 in Appleton to Walter and Inez (Grishaber) Stark. JoAnn loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, tending to her flower gardens, reading, playing cards with her siblings, and cheering on the Packers.

JoAnn will be deeply missed by her husband, Paul Wysocky of Greenville, son, Nathan (Chie) Wysocky of Menasha, daughter, Autumn (Kris) Kirkland of Appleton, stepdaughter, Leah Paulsen-Austin of Brooklyn Park, MN, granddaughters, Raina and Estella Wysocky, grandson, Landon Kirkland, brothers, Tom (Mary) Stark of Apollo Beach, FL, Bob (Marilyn) Stark of Winneconne, John (Leone) Stark of Kaukauna, Joe (Toni) Stark of Polson, MT, sister, Mary (Ted) Wydeven of Appleton, sister-in-law, Nell Stark of Menasha, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Inez Stark, parents-in-law Carl and Dorothy Wysocky, brothers Jerome Stark and Walter "Chip" Stark, and niece, Kristy Wydeven.

A celebration of JoAnn's life will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 3pm at The Camelot Bar and Grill, 1700 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton where lunch will be provided. Those who would like to celebrate JoAnn's life are invited to join her immediate family in remembrance.

In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to the .

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 26, 2019
