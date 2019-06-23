|
Joanna C. Fuller Lemke
Appleton - 75, passed away peacefully Friday, June 21, 2019 with her loving husband at her side following a battle with cancer.
She was born in Milwaukee, WI on Oct. 28, 1943 to the late Jerome and Rosalie (Balistreri) LaVora. Joanna married Timothy Lemke on her birthday in 1983 and shared 35 years together.
Joanna will be remembered as a loving housewife who cared deeply for her family. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and camping with her husband.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, Tim; children: Jerome (Marnie) Fuller and Kelly (John 'Jack') Beaulieu; grandchildren: Joshua (Lisha Goss) Fuller, Jordan Fuller, Lindsey (Jamz) Beaulieu, Jake (Julie) Beaulieu, Kathy (Corey) Beaulieu, stepsons: Timothy Lemke and David Lemke; great grandchildren: Ashtyn, Cole, Lydia and Lily; a sister Virginia Woelky. She is further survived by many Godchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Joanna was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Josephine Meinholz and Mary Ann (Colonel) Sentell; a brother-in-law Howard Woelky and a grandson Trent.
Services for Joanna will be held at 1 PM, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel. Friends may visit the family Sunday from 11 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the or Cancer Research Institute in Joanna's name.
Thank you to Manor Care Nursing Home, Heartland Hospice Healthcare and the team of medical professionals at St. Elizabeth's hospital.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 23, 2019