Joanna Harrell
Sloan, Iowa - Joanna Marie Harrell, age 31, was tragically killed in an accident, in Reedsville, Wisconsin, on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born on February 9, 1988 in Chilton, WI to Patrick and Suzette (Rhodes) Harrell. She was engaged to be married to Timothy Shuck of Sioux City, IA.
Joanna loved her twin boys, Devon and Justin Harrell, unconditionally, and put them first in every decision made. She was an outdoors woman who loved fishing, hiking, camping, and swimming in the dark under the stars. She could always see the natural beauty in nature. As a true Wisconsinite, she looked forward to coming back to Wisconsin for her favorites: cheese, beer, and the Green Bay Packers! Joanna lived life fully through simple pleasures, such as cooking from scratch for her family. We loved her taco salad, banana bread, peanut butter balls, puppy chow, and chicken dumpling soup. She was always chipper, full of life, energy, and natural beauty. As a hard-working woman, she put her family and friends above all. She was always very unselfish and loving. She wasn't one to judge, but always found the good in everyone. She enjoyed music, making crafts, watching Judge Judy, and Law and Order. She was courageous, always striving to be her best.
She is survived by her fiancée, Tim Shuck, her sons Devon and Justin Harrell; her parents Suzette Harrell (Rhodes) and Patrick Harrell (Donna); her sisters Kelly Barger (Aaron), Rebecca Harrell, Amber Harrell, her Grandma, Gigi Rhodes, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends and others whose lives Joanna touched are invited to a visitation on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home in Appleton, 537 N Superior Street, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Funeral Services for Joanna will be held Saturday at 10:00 am. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Appleton at approximately 11:15 am. A celebration of Joanna's life will continue with a gathering to follow to reminisce, grieve, support each other and just to chat.
For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to help Joanna's twin sons.
www.gofundme.com/benefit-for-the-twin-boys-of-joanna-harrell
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 17 to July 18, 2019