Joanna J. "Annie" Wolters
Little Chute - Joanna J. "Annie" Wolters, age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23 at Brookdale Senior Living in Madison, Wisconsin. She was born on March 6, 1925 in Uden, The Netherlands, the daughter of late Johannes and Johanna (Van De Ven) Verkuylen.
In 1947 Annie enrolled in a 12 month training program in social work with the Catholic Family Help Foundation, which was established to help families devastated by the war. During this time with the foundation she attended to and provided care for mothers and children in villages in the south of Holland.
While on visit to America to visit her sister Gerry Arts, she met the love of her life, Lambert Wolters. They married on July 8, 1961, in Canada and settled in Little Chute, Wisconsin. Annie and Lambert were members of St. John's Catholic Church. During their retirement years the two enjoyed renovating homes.
Annie was loved by everyone! She was a very positive person who always saw the glass as half full. In her later years her favorite catchphrase was "It could be worse!" She was an excellent seamstress, knitter and homemaker, and loved her coffee with plenty of cream and sugar. We were truly blessed to have such a wonderful mother.
Annie is survived by her three children: John (Diana) Wolters, Little Chute; Joan (Mike) Kolpien, Verona; and Steve (Lisa) Wolters, Verona; six grandchildren: Kristi Fofanah, Kimberly, James (Kristen) Van Lankvelt, Kimberly, Brent and Hannah Kolpien, Verona, and Olivia and Lauren Wolters, Verona; four great grandchildren: Yusif and Ahlima Fofanah and Aubrey and Olivia Van Lankvelt; and her sister Nolda (Frank) Hoefs, Canada.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lambert; her brothers: Gerry (Grace) Verkuylen, Canada, John (Mein) Verkuylen, Australia, and Wim (Jo) Verkuylen, Holland; her sisters Toos (Simon) Van Dongen, Holland, Johannie Verkuylen, Holland and Anne Marie Verkuylen, Holland.
We would like to express our deepest appreciation to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living for their loving care of our mother, and Agrace Hospice for their support and guidance.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
