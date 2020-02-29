|
Joanne C. Ganzyk
Menasha, Wisconsin - Joanne C. Ganzyk, 81, of Menasha, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born on December 16, 1938 in Kaukauna, to the late Edward and Viola (Smith) Janssen.
On November 14, 1964 Joanne was united in marriage to Gary Ganzyk and they resided in Menasha the majority of their marriage and retirement years. For most of her adult life, Joanne was employed as a secretary and retired from the local offices of The Boy Scouts of America. She enjoyed painting, craft fairs, fishing, casino trips, and visits from her many family, friends and neighbors. She was also the family care provider to her in-laws, and numerous siblings.
She is survived by her siblings, Linda (James) Fredericksen and Carl (Kathy) Janssen; a brother-in-law, Marvin Dietzen; two sister-in-laws, Phylliss Janssen and Karen Janssen. She is further survived by 11 nieces and nephews, 12 great nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Nick and Louise Ganzyk; siblings, Marcia Dietzen, Shirley Janssen, James Janssen, Richard Janssen and Gary Janssen.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Wichmann Funeral Home, Laemmrich Chapel,312 Milwaukee St., Menasha, WI 54952. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 1 PM until the time of the service. Inurnment will be in St. John Cemetery.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Emerald Ridge Assisted Living in Neenah for all of their loving care and support of Joanne over the past 2 years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020