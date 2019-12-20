|
|
Joanne E. Leibold
King - Joanne Esther Leibold (née Muenster), age 85, originally of Neenah, passed away on December 18, 2019. She was born in Green Bay on November 18, 1934, daughter of the late Arnold and Louise (Wichman) Muenster. On May 14, 1955, Joanne married Robert C. Leibold. Robert preceded her in death on July 6, 2013.
Joanne will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her. She was part of a large family with two sisters and four brothers. She was employed with Kroger, H.C. Prange Co., Herberger's, and Younkers. She also worked alongside her husband as the bookkeeper at Leibold Associates until they both retired in 1989. She was an avid bowler, participating in many tournaments, both in the state of Wisconsin and nationally. She adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Joanne is survived by her six children: James A. (Nancy Cameron) Leibold, Richard A. Leibold, Louanne Leibold, Lisa L. (Elliott) Williams, Dori J. (Eric Mayo) Simmons, and Donald W. (Tiffany Hoebeck) Leibold; daughter in-law, Bobbie Leibold; 11 grandchildren: Julie (Alexander Ketchpaw) Leibold, Benjamin (Jennifer) Paulson, Robert Leibold, Abigail Leibold, Sara Leibold, Leah Friedin, Elliott (Emma) Williams, Robert Williams, Zachary and Elijah Simmons; and Michaela Mayo. She is further survived by her five great-grandchildren: Wyatt and Adaerya Paulson, Emmalina Marie Leibold, Robert Logan Leibold St. Pierre, and Jeremiah Simmons; a sister in-law, Kay Talbot; and other relatives.
Joanne is further preceded in death by her son Robert J. and daughter, Donna M; an infant sister Bessie; and siblings: Clarence (Laura) Muenster, Elmo (Evelyn) Muenster, Karl (Shirley) Muenster, Eileen (Jack) Belling, and Donald Muenster.
A memorial service for Joanne is being planned for March 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Music Therapy Program at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, Attn: Marden Donation Center, N2665 QQ, King, WI 54946.
Joanne's family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, and to Heartland Hospice for the care and compassion they provided to Mom (Joanne).
