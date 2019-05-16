Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cline & Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Cline & Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI
Joanne Mae Roloff


Joanne Mae Roloff
1931 - 2019
Joanne Mae Roloff Obituary
Joanne Mae Roloff

Sun City Center, FL - Joanne Mae Roloff, formerly of New London, age 88, returned to her heavenly home on May 9, 2019. Her strong faith in God and her love for her family, guided her throughout her life.

Joanne was born April 24, 1931, to the late Otto and Freida (Chich) Arndt in Weyauwega. She married Clarence J. Roloff on October 13, 1951, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London; where she remained an active member until retiring to Florida. Joanne worked for many years at Hillshire Farms (Tyson) in New London. Upon retirement, Clarence and Joanne enjoyed traveling, spending time with their grandchildren and playing Santa & Mrs. Santa at Christmas time. Joanne had a particular love for socializing and could talk to anyone, young or old. Her hobbies included making puzzles and creating beautiful greeting cards for her family and friends.

Joanne is survived by her children: Cathy (Ali) Bigdeli, Apollo Beach, FL, Steve (Mary Beth) Roloff, Hortonville, Cindy (Dennis) Haase, Weyauwega and Jeff (Sarah) Roloff, New Berlin. Grandchildren: Mahtob (Chris) Johnson, Steven Roloff Jr., Lauren (Luke) Moran, Zechariah (Irene) Roloff, Abby (Thad) Flitter and Ben Roloff (Fiancée, Jennifer Riedel). She is further survived by great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kaleb, Asher, Ellie, Piper, Mae and also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence (2002), a sister Marjorie Wolfgram and a grandson Christopher Bigdeli.

Funeral services for Joanne will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London with Rev. Thad Flitter officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Joanne's name.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 16, 2019
