Services
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 722-8252
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
City Limits Bar and Grill
544 4th St.
Menasha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Quella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Marie Quella


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joanne Marie Quella Obituary
Joanne Marie Quella

Menasha - Joanne Marie Quella, age 64, Menasha, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born on April 8, 1954, and was raised in Menasha, WI, graduating from St. Mary Catholic High School in 1972. Joanne graduated from Fox Valley Technical College and began her nursing career as an LPN soon after. She worked at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah for over 37 years in multiple roles until her retirement in 2014. On May 19, 1979, Joanne married Louis Quella at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha. They have two children together: Meg (38) and Nathan (36).

Joanne enjoyed playing softball in her younger days, loved spending time with family and friends, going out to eat, and going to the casino. She most enjoyed playing cards and board games with her family. She was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. Joanne was an amazing woman with a heart of gold and was loved by many people.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Louis Quella; children: Meg and Nathan; siblings: Sandra (Dennis) Kositzke, Noreen (Michael) James, Mary (Dave) Lotzer and Susan Fisher; sister-in-law: Trish Kaiser. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ruth (Mauthe) Kaiser; brother, Ron Kaiser; and uncle, Edward Kaiser.

A memorial gathering for Joanne will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Wichmann Funeral Home-Laemmrich Chapel (312 Milwaukee St., Menasha). A celebration of her life will be held at City Limits Bar and Grill (544 4th St., Menasha) following the gathering. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the National MS Society-Wisconsin Chapter. 1120 James Drive, Suite A, Hartland, WI 53029.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
Download Now