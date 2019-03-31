|
Joanne Marie Quella
Menasha - Joanne Marie Quella, age 64, Menasha, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born on April 8, 1954, and was raised in Menasha, WI, graduating from St. Mary Catholic High School in 1972. Joanne graduated from Fox Valley Technical College and began her nursing career as an LPN soon after. She worked at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah for over 37 years in multiple roles until her retirement in 2014. On May 19, 1979, Joanne married Louis Quella at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha. They have two children together: Meg (38) and Nathan (36).
Joanne enjoyed playing softball in her younger days, loved spending time with family and friends, going out to eat, and going to the casino. She most enjoyed playing cards and board games with her family. She was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. Joanne was an amazing woman with a heart of gold and was loved by many people.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Louis Quella; children: Meg and Nathan; siblings: Sandra (Dennis) Kositzke, Noreen (Michael) James, Mary (Dave) Lotzer and Susan Fisher; sister-in-law: Trish Kaiser. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ruth (Mauthe) Kaiser; brother, Ron Kaiser; and uncle, Edward Kaiser.
A memorial gathering for Joanne will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Wichmann Funeral Home-Laemmrich Chapel (312 Milwaukee St., Menasha). A celebration of her life will be held at City Limits Bar and Grill (544 4th St., Menasha) following the gathering. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the National MS Society-Wisconsin Chapter. 1120 James Drive, Suite A, Hartland, WI 53029.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019