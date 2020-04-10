|
Joanne Runnoe
Wrightstown - Joanne Runnoe, age 88, of Wrightstown, passed away on April 8, 2020 from complications of heart disease with family at her side. The daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Hart) Brick was born on June 23, 1931 in Askeaton and took great pride in being Irish! She graduated from Kaukauna High School and worked for the Wrightstown Public Schools in food service and Murphy Insurance in Green Bay. On May 2, 1953 she was united in marriage to Ralph Runnoe and he preceded her in death on January 25, 2016. Joanne's faith was of paramount importance to her, and she was a devout member of St. Clare Parish and an active volunteer having taught religious education, singing in the Martha Choir, and belonging to the Christian Women's group among many other endeavors at the parish. She could sew anything, loved her bowling team and especially liked playing cards with her regular card groups and enjoying the many friendships she made through the years.
Survivors include her children: Mary Jo Runnoe, Thomas Runnoe, John and Julie Runnoe, Terese and Sean Rohan, Rose Ann Conard, Kay Runnoe, Herb and Melinda Runnoe and Karen Oftedahl and Steve Schmidt; grandchildren: Zac Conard, Ashley and Junior Fotso, Liam and Angie Rohan, Conner Rohan, Riley Runnoe, Emma Runnoe, Sean Runnoe, Olivia Oftedahl, Daniel Oftedahl, Collin Runnoe and Oliver Runnoe; great-grandchildren Morghan Dufresne, Sorriah Fotso and Lavee Fotso; siblings: Eugene and Helen Brick, Bob and Karen Brick, Kay Fisher, Peg and Bill Balzer; Ralph's siblings: Roland Runnoe, Arleen and Gary Schreiber, Vonnie Buchberger and sister-in-law: Carol Runnoe. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents: she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law Herbert and Ellen Runnoe; siblings: Terry and Lorraine Brick and Fr. Paul Brick; Ralph's siblings: Glenn Runnoe, Lois and Glen Grahl, Pat and Frank Biasone, sister-in-law Jane Runnoe, son-in-law Tom Conard, brothers-in-law: Don Fisher and Ray Buchberger; sister-in-law Donna and Robert Devine
A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for August 8, 2020 at St. Clare Parish-St. Paul Site in Wrightstown. A notice confirming the day and time will appear in print during the summer and on the Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care website (www.cotterfuneralhome.com)
In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations for St. Clare Catholic School in Wrightstown.
Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the caregivers of Heartland Hospice of Milwaukee; especially Hollie (RN), Layla (MSW), Tondayalo (home health aide), John (NP), Alan (Chaplain) and Chuck (Volunteer). We would also like to thank the many wonderful neighbors that we have come to know over the last 61 years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020