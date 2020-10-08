Joanne T. Hrubes
Hortonville, Wisconsin - Joanne T. Hrubes, age 88, passed away on October 5, 2020 at Care Partners in Hortonville, WI.
Joanne was born on August 5, 1932 to the late Paul and Irene Ostorero in Milwaukee, WI. Joanne graduated from Manawa High School in 1950. She was united in marriage to the late Robert A. Hrubes Sr. in Manawa on September 6, 1952 and together raised 3 children in Neenah WI.
Many of Joanne's favorite times were spent at the family cottage on Big Bass Lake in Bevent, WI with family and close friends. She also loved to travel and especially enjoyed her trips to Vegas with her late travel partner and sister in law Roberta Hrubes-Sinclair. Joanne enjoyed the many good times and holidays shared with the Rohan family.
Joanne is survived by her children, Alan (Greta) Hrubes, Robert (Mary) Hrubes and Barbara Cramer; grandsons; Ryan, Trevor and Jordan Hrubes; brothers, Perry (Sandy) Ostorero and Kenny (Marie) Ostorero; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to current circumstances, a Private Funeral Mass which will be celebrated on Monday, October 12, 2020.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Care Partners of Hortonville and the Heartland Hospice staff for their care of Joanne.
