Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cline & Hanson Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
New London, WI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
New London, WI
JoAnne Thompson


1952 - 2019
JoAnne Thompson Obituary
JoAnne Thompson

New London - Age 85, of New London, passed away on Saturday December 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Residence following a lingering illness. She was born on June 13, 1934 in New London, daughter of the late Leonard & Eileen (Carey) Rusch. On October 15, 1952 she was united in marriage to Elvin "Boots" Thompson. JoAnne raised five children and loved to cook, bake, and quilt with her mother. She loved to travel and made many trips over the United States and abroad, including Hawaii, London, Scotland and Ireland. She is survived by her husband, Elvin. Two daughters, Lisa ( Bill) Gillespie, LaCrosse, Kristine (Ron) Suchan, Scottsdale, AZ. Three sons, Steve (Chris) Thompson New London, Carey (Cindy) Thompson, Appleton, Paul (Renee) Thompson, Appleton. Three brothers, Dave (Fern) Rusch, New London, Len (Ellen) Rusch, Greenville, James (Kathy) Rusch, Huntington Beach, CA. She is further survived by14 grandchildren, Hans, Ross, Cole, Meghan, Joel, Amy, Matthew, Spencer, Taylor, Lily, Hazel, Myles, Morgan, and Macy and 16 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. The Funeral Mass for JoAnne will be held at 11:00a.m. Friday December 27, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00p.m. at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home and on Friday at the church from 9:00a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at St. Joseph Residence and the Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to JoAnne.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
