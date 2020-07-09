Jodi E. VanderWyst
Little Chute - Jodi E. VanderWyst, age 62, passed away on July 6, 2020 due to complications from congestive heart failure and diabetes. She was born in Kaukauna on March 6, 1958, daughter of Edward and Alice VanderWyst.
Jodi grew up in an environment of relatives and friends who enjoyed good natured ribbing. She was a good sport, but you didn't want to get on her bad side. She always gave as good as she got. Jodi was a Packer backer and an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan. She was a dog lover and always had a couple of pooches in her entourage.
Jodi is survived by her brothers: Jay VanderWyst and Jed VanderWyst; nephews: Christopher (Jessica) Brasch, Jordan (Emily) Ebben, Wyatt Brasch, Rick Weigman, Daniel Weigman and John Weigman; nieces: Tammy (Mike) Carney and Sue (Jeff) Garvey. There are also many members of the younger generation who Jodi loved and enjoyed spending time with.
Jodi was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Rosie who passed away June 8, 2020, and Rosie's husband Ron Weigman (family favorite).
Much love to the memory of Doris Brasch who really came through for Jodi during a time of need. Thank you Doris for everything you did.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE location, 101 Canal Street, from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com
Jodi's family would like to thank the staff of ThedaCare Appleton's intensive care unit and hospice center for the care given to Jodi. Also special thanks to Christopher Brasch for the love and care given to Jodi as she struggled with health issues later in life.