Joe Henry Walker
Snowflake, AZ - Joe Henry Walker, 80, of Snowflake, AZ, entered into eternal rest Saturday, October 19, 2019.
He was born to James Roy Walker and Deloris E Nichelson on April 2, 1939, in Louisiana, Missouri. He moved to Wisconsin in his late teens, married Judy Hintzke in 1960, and together they had five children. He later met Kathryn in 1982 and they were married in 1983. Joe and Kathryn retired to Arizona in 2001. He loved his family, the outdoors, gardening, and cars - especially 1948-1949 jeeps - he restored many. He was a machine operator at Curwood/Bemis until retirement.
Joe is survived by his wife, Kathryn Walker; his five children, Theresa (Shane) Krake, Randall Walker, Jack Walker, Sandra (Terry) Hoier, Bobbie Jo (Al) Jarvenpaa; his stepchildren, Michael (Theresa) Serrano, Rose Ann (Tom) Ryff; Daniel (Cindy) Serrano, Tony (Amy) Serrano, Tim (Ikue) Serrano, and numerous brother and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Roy Walker and Deloris E Nichelson; two brothers and one sister.
A Memorial Service for Joe will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Most Precious Blood church, 712 S Pearl Street, New London, Wisconsin. Friends may visit with the family preceding the service from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
He will be laid to rest in Most Precious Blood cemetery, New London, Wisconsin.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019