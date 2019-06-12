|
|
Johanna A. "Annie" Schuh
KImberly - Johanna A. Schuh, age 91, of Kimberly, entered into eternal life on Sunday evening, June 9, 2019. Annie was born to the late Edmund and Theodora (Gietman) Cops, in Nijmegen, Netherlands, on September 28, 1927. She came to live in Kimberly, WI in 1948 with her parents and siblings.
Annie met Ken Schuh in1949 and the two were wed at Holy Name Catholic Church on May 26, 1951. They spent 63 beautiful years together raising their 8 children.
Annie is preceded in death in 2015 by her loving husband Ken; Annie is survived by their eight children: Dorothy Appleton-Voster of Appleton; John (Linda) Schuh of Little Chute; Ginny (Bill) Huisman of Kimberly; Mary (Tom) Wydeven of Menasha; Peter (Debra) Schuh of Harrison; Paul (Julie) Schuh of Little Chute; Ed (Mary) Schuh of Ripon; Joe (Jane) Schuh of Kimberly; grandchildren: James (Aminah Perkins) Appleton, Jolene (Dave) Hemp, Ken Appleton, Kristy (Nick) Nicolini, and Mike Appleton (Anna), John (Miranda) Schuh, Sarah (Josef) Michalski, Anne Schuh (Dale Baeten), Katie (Bryan) Arnold, Jeremy (Lainie) Van Deraa, Lindsey (Matt) Mueller, Tim Wydeven, Amber Wydeven (Heath), Joe Wydeven (Shereen), Angela (Cory) Wittman, Ben Schuh, Courtney Schuh, Jenny (John) Janssen, Tim(Jaimie) Schuh and Dani Schuh, Michael (Erin) Schuh, Meghan Schuh, Matthew (Adrianna) Schuh, Travis (Ellie) Schuh, Kirsten (Andy) Hopfensperger, and Kara (Andrew) Voigt; step-grandchildren: Jim (Sheila) Voster, Kurt (Theresa) Voster, Becky Voster, Chris Voster, Steve (Jamie) Voster and their children Leah, Jerod, T.J. and Anna Voster; great-grandchildren: Bakari Hayes and James Barack Appleton, Kiera and Noah Nicolini, Allison Hemp, Grant, Raelyn and Parker Schuh, Lawton and Payton Michalski, Anthony and Harper Arnold, Kaedyn Oliphant and Tessa Van Deraa, Will and Lucas Mueller, Brooke and Danielle Wydeven, Allie Jo and Coryna Wittman, Brandon, Greyson and Alivia Janssen, Oliver and Madelyn Schuh, Sawyer Schuh, Iris Hopfensperger, Jace Schuh; Annie's siblings: Eddy (Bev) Cops, Fr. Gus Cops, OFM Cap., Gerald (Bernice) Cops, Hank (Joyce) Cops, Margie (Paul) Young; Ken's siblings: Evie Guckenberg, Delmar Schuh and Msgr. John H. Schuh along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Edmund and Theodora (Gietman) Cops, son-in-law: Jerry Voster, brother: Fr. Peter Cops; sisters and brother-in-laws: Dorothy (Joe) Van Nuland, Nellie (Mart) Van Nuland, Mary (Bill) Havinga Josie (John) Vincent; parents-in-law: John and Othelia (Obarska) Schuh; brother-in-law, Peter Guckenberg; sister-in-law: Joan Schuh
The Funeral Liturgy for Johanna will be held at 5:30PM, Friday, June 14th, 2019 at HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC PARISH-KIMBERLY CAMPUS (600 E. Kimberly Ave.) with her brother-in-law, Msg. John H. Schuh officiating. Visitation at the church from 3:30 PM until time of services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established for St. Paul Home.
The family would like to extend a thank you to all those who cared for Mom at St. Paul
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 12, 2019