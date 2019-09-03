|
|
Johanna J. Verkuylen
Kimberly - Jo joined her savior after a brief battle with colon cancer on August 27, 2019.
Jo was born on Jan 6, 1930 in Eerde, The Netherlands of Hendrikus and Johanna Vissers-Steenbakkers. Jo was fifth of six children and was a very talented and creative person. In the old farming communities, it was commonplace for people with skills to go out into the neighboring farms to share their gifts by helping families and teaching others. She was exceptional in painting, sketching, pattern making, tailoring, sewing, knitting and crocheting. Her schoolteachers recognized her talents and recommended that she be admitted to the Home Economics Program in the convent at Boxmeer, The Netherlands. She lived through the German occupation and her family rejoiced with the U.S. 101st Airborne Division when they landed in their town to signal the end of the occupation.
On June 2, 1955 she married Christianus (Chris) Verkuylen and left their families and a war torn nation behind for America. Christ and Jo were extremely proud to become naturalized American citizens. Chris and Jo gave birth to eight children in 9 years, Albert Fremont, WI, Children Leah and Logan Verkuylen, JoAnn Molenkamp Waupaca, WI, Children Braden, Christopher and Michael Molenkamp, Diane Verkuylen-Murphy (John) Middleton, WI , Children Bryant, Parker and Lucas Stratton, and stepchildren Jamie Kluge (Jim) Lake Geneva and Kari Geyer (Nick) Cuba City, Eric (Debbie) Menasha, WI, children Cory and Shane Verkuylen, step children Marissa and Eric Everson, Francis deceased in 1985, Carla Szatkowski (Scott) Bloomingdale, IL, children Scott, Hanna and Stanley Szatkowski, Donald, Fremont, WI and Michael, Appleton, WI, Emma and Libby Verkuylen, step grandchild Hailey Gunderson, and her 10 great grandchildren.
Jo is survived by her brother Cornelius Steenbakkers (Annie) Veghel, The Netherlands, and her widowed sister-in-law Riek (Nee Van Kasteren) Steenbakkers (Jos) of Den Bosch, The Netherlands, and many beloved family members in The Netherlands.
Preceded in death were her husband Chris in 2012 and her parents; son Francis; grandson Braden Molenkamp; and many other family members who lived in The Netherlands.
Jo was a member of St. Bernadette's in Appleton, Sacred Heart of Sherwood, and St. John Nepomucene, Little Chute. Jo lived out her Christian values throughout her life through her words and deeds. She volunteered in scouting, teaching the Dutch language, and in the Mission Club at St. John's among many friends.
She was a partner in the family businesses at Valley Electric Service, Twin City TV and Appliance and Fox Valley Electric. Jo worked as a seamstress for Sears, Bee Frank, Kahn's and Talbots. Jo continued to do private alterations until age of 82.
She and Chris were members of Fox Valley Golf Club, the Knights of Columbus and the Holland American Club. She and Dad traveled the world. They loved and lived completely and had many friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH (323 Pine St. Little Chute) from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Mass will follow at 4:00 p.m. The Rev. Ronald Belitz will officiate. Committal St. Joseph Cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
We especially want to thank the many who provided loyal, loving and compassionate care to our mother and family. Most notably Lori Verkuylen, Gail Verkuylen, Sarah Thomae, Dawn Weir, Kathy DeWilde (Home Instead), Touchmark of Appleton, and Unity Hospice in De Pere.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 3, 2019