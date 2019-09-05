|
Johannes Van Veghel
Appleton - Johannes C. Van Veghel (Wood John) 76 died on Monday September 2, 2019 at his home in Appleton, WI. He was born on December 12, 1942 in the Netherlands. The son of Christopher and Johanna (Zutphen) Van Veghel. On February 23, 1963 he married Barbara Wichmann. Johannes enjoyed NASCAR, the Packers, sitting outside enjoying nature, Sunday drives, and playing with his dog Dixie, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Johannes is survived by: (4)Children: Joe (Nan Lemens) Van Veghel of Casco, Johanna (Mike) Heller of Appleton, Ruth Drehmel and special friend Ed Reid of Kaukauna, Christina (Brian) Ness of Black Creek. (10)Grandchildren: Krystal (Jason) Budolz, Nick (Katie) Heller, Eddy (Mariah) , Randy (Misty) Mikey (Vicki), Kayla, Gwendolyn (Teddy), Terk, Petronella, Hunter. (13) Great-Grandchildren: (2)Sisters: Ardine Bons and Christine Van Derhyden. Best Friend: Tom Peterson. His dog: Dixie and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara Van Veghel, Son: John Jr., Grandson: Johannes "Johnny" Hoffmann, Daughter-in-law: Eileen Van Veghel (2) Brothers: Harry and Adrien. (1)Sister: Rose and many other in-laws and relatives.
Visitation will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM until Hour of Service at Valley Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Valley Funeral Home located at: 2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI 54911. Pastor Mike Huff will officiate.
Thank you Ascension Hospice especially Nicki Marie, Nikki, and Ann for your compassionate care, Love & Friendship.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 5, 2019