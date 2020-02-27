|
John A. Olofson III
Freedom - John A. Olofson III, age 71, of Freedom, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John was born on April 14, 1948 in Sheboygan Falls, son of the late John II and Ida Olofson. He married Rachel LaFond on November 6, 1982. John made his living as a truck driver and was currently driving for American Transportation where he has been working for the last 25 plus years. John was a hard worker and never had a problem finding something to do. He took one vacation a year, which he greatly enjoyed with his family, at Lake Metonga in Crandon. He took great pleasure in always having to tow the "big boat" in with his little fishing boat when it broke down. John also had a love for big dogs, especially Chessie and Mandy, old cars and watching NASCAR racing.
He is survived by his wife Rachel of 37 years, his children, Reneen (Dan) Koester and Bob (Jennifer) Johnson, a son-in-law, Randy Wellner and his grandchildren, R.J. (Christine) Wellner and Jacob Wellner.
John was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Melvin and Almira LaFond.
A gathering and Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home, N3972 Columbia Ave., Freedom.
The family would like to give a thank you to a special friend and neighbor Mike Geiger and a special nephew Michael Jezeski for all the help they gave John over the last few years.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to 911 Dog Rescue, W3239 Schmidt Rd., Brillion, WI., 54110. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020