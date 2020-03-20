|
John A. Paltzer
Freedom - John A. Paltzer, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020. John was born on October 26, 1950 in Appleton, Wisconsin, the son of the late Jacob and Leona (Sell) Paltzer. John was a graduate of Xavier High School. Following his education, John served his country for two years in the Army and was honorably discharged. From there he was gainfully employed with the same employer for 46 years.
On October 13, 1973, John married his wife Brenda (Duffek) Paltzer and their marriage was blessed with 2 children. John was a generous, loving, caring devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a member of St. Nicholas church in Freedom. John enjoyed woodworking - creating and sharing these masterpieces with others, spending time outdoors, gardening - specifically growing vegetables in his garden, attending sporting events and most of all, spending time with his family.
John is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Brenda, his daughter Michelle (Paul) Ramus and their children Brayden, Morgan & Emilyn, and his son, Jeremy (Kelly) Paltzer and their children William and Connor; siblings Jacob (Joyce) Paltzer, Barb (Harvey) Bloedow, Joe (Kelly) Paltzer, Jerry (Vicki) Paltzer, Debbie (Clint) Werth, Diane (Russ) Martindale; parents-in-law Tom and Delores Duffek, brothers-in-law Richard Duffek and Steve (Robin) Duffek, and sister-in-law Jody (Pat) Cota; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.
Due to the public health situation, Private family services will be held at this time. The service will be live streamed on the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook Page starting at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced in a future edition of the Post Crescent. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the first responders, paramedics and the Outagamie Sheriff's Department for their quick response, their efforts and support.
Thank you John for your love, caring and all the fun times we have had throughout the years. You are the best husband, father and grandfather we could ask for.
Until we meet again.
Love,
Your family
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020