John A. Schaidler
Neenah - John A. Schaidler, 79, was called home in the early morning hours of January 2, 2020. A consummate showman to the end, John spent New Year's Eve and New Year's Day as the center of attention, surrounded by a bounty of his adoring children and grandchildren who celebrated his life by telling stories and sharing laughs.
In the end, the doctors say, John's body succumbed to the exhaustion of contending with multiple chronic issues, though it's equally plausible that John knew, down to the minute, his Medicare was set to expire and soon he'd be footing the bill out of his own pocket.
He was born on March 6, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to Andrew Lawrence Schaidler and Edith Almira (Davis) Schaidler. As a boy, John and his brother Andrew Davis, known as Dave, moved frequently as their father worked for the Army Corps of Engineers. For a time, they were even stationed at a P.O.W. camp in Columbus, Ohio during WWII. John was preceded in death by both of his parents, as well as his brother.
John received a degree in chemical engineering in 1963, married his wife Carol (Osman) Schaidler in August of that year, and relocated to Neenah to work for Johns-Manville in the fall. From that point forward, John and Carol were both proud residents of the Fox River Valley and the State of Wisconsin for the rest of their lives. For two full decades, in fact, John even served on the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors after winning his first term as a surprise write-in candidate in 1988. He relished the give-and-take of debating important issues and was most proud of championing the popular "Rails to Trails" program that converted abandoned rail corridors to public, multi-use trails. John was further preceded in death by Carol, his wife of 52 years, who passed in 2015.
He is survived by his four children John J. Schaidler, Elizabeth Schaidler, Catherine Schaidler Immanuel, and James Schaidler. He is also survived by a plentitude of nine grandchildren, who made him endlessly proud. From oldest to youngest they are Erica Schaidler, Meredith Bye, Will Schaidler, Jonathon Bye, Anna Schaidler, Lucas Immanuel, Jonah Immanuel, Julia Schaidler, and Ryder Schaidler.
John A. Schaidler was a boisterous, larger-than-life, charismatic personality. He was well known for his jolly big belly, infectious smile, hearty laugh, and booming voice. Whatever the occasion, wherever the venue, he was always ready with a funny anecdote, a witty joke, or a wry observation -- a talent that served him well in his calling as a salesman. He was a true "people person" who relished the chance to tell an unforgettable story or deliver a monologue in a crowded room of rapt spectators. No microphone necessary!
The most important decision John ever made was to accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was baptized in 1990 at Valley Baptist Church in Appleton, Wisconsin. He enjoyed teaching Sunday school and narrating and acting in numerous Christian plays. All told, he took three international mission trips: one to Irkutsk, Russia and two along the Amazon River and its tributaries in Brazil. He proudly shared the Gospel of Jesus Christ and referred to the Bible as God's love letter to his people.
Perhaps the second most important transformation of John's life was when he became a diehard Packer Fan. Growing up near Chicago, he was a misguided youth, foolishly cheering for the Chicago Bears. Thankfully, soon after he moved to Wisconsin, he saw the error of his ways and began to cheer for the vaunted Green and Gold. He was so serious about his conversion, in fact, that he put his name on the infamous Season Ticket Waiting List. After nearly 50 years, John was notified that his name was next on the list and in 2017, John fulfilled his decades' long dream to finally attended his first Packer game as a season ticket holder. Never mind the fact that the Packers spent the next two seasons with losing records and zero hope of making the playoffs, John was quick to point out that Aaron Rodgers notched his only perfect quarterback rating, throwing 5 touchdowns and running one in, only after John became a season ticket holder.
