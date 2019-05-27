Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
New London, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
New London, WI
1929 - 2019
John Boehm Obituary
John Boehm

New London - John O. Boehm, age 89 of New London, died at his residence on Saturday, May 25, 2019. John was born on October 5, 1929 in Baldwin Mills, WI to the late William and Elizabeth (Tessen) Boehm.

The funeral service for John will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, New London. Family and friends are invited to gather directly at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

A complete obituary can be found at www. clinehansonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 27, 2019
